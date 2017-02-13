What did @maryfcalvert look for when she was judging the 2017 Photo Contest? The winners are announced tomorrow, 11.30 CET. #WPPh2017 pic.twitter.com/CMxUCCGYti— World Press Photo (@WorldPressPhoto) 12 de febrer de 2017 Què busca el World Press Photo en una imatge? Redacció 13 febrer 2017 La fotògrafa freelance i jurat de l’actual edició del World Press Photo, Mary F. Calvert, explica en aquest breu vídeo que busca a l’hora de premiar una imatge. El prestigiós certamen anuncia avui els guanyadors del 2017. Deixa un comentari Cancel·la El teu correu-e no serà publicat.ComentariNom* Correu-e* Lloc web